India, US aim to seal interim trade pact in coming weeks with view to BTA: White House fact sheet

The United States and India plan to finalise an interim trade agreement in the coming weeks as they work towards a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement, according to the White House.

Negotiations will continue on outstanding areas including services and investment, labour and government procurement.

The update follows a joint statement in which both countries announced the framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, with the White House issuing a fact sheet titled 'The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement).'

The fact sheet highlights key terms of the agreement, including India’s commitment to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products.

These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, and fresh and processed fruit, as well as certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits. India has also committed to buy more American products, including more than $500 billion worth of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal and other products.

On the 'Prosperous Path Forward', the fact sheet said that US President Donald Trump continues to advance the interests of the American people, enhancing market access for American exporters and lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers to protect our economic and national security.

"India has maintained some of the highest tariffs on the United States of any major world economy, with tariffs as high as an average of 37 per cent for agricultural goods and more than 100 per cent on certain autos. India also has a history of imposing highly protectionist non-tariff barriers that have banned and prohibited many US exports to India," the fact sheet said.

"In the coming weeks, the United States and India will promptly implement this framework and work toward finalising the Interim Agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial BTA to lock in benefits for American workers and businesses," it said.