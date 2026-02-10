Indian markets eye cautious gains on Tuesday amid expiry-led volatility

Indian equity markets are expected to open Tuesday, February 10, with a mildly positive bias, supported by steady global cues and sustained domestic optimism, though traders are likely to remain cautious amid volatility linked to derivatives expiry and recent sharp moves in benchmark indices.

Overnight cues from global markets remain broadly supportive, with Asian equities trading firm in early hours and US markets having closed mixed but stable, offering no major negative triggers.

GIFT Nifty trends point to a marginally higher opening for domestic benchmarks, indicating continuity of momentum from the previous session rather than a sharp directional move at the open.

At home, sentiment continues to draw support from expectations of resilient economic growth, improving corporate earnings visibility and selective foreign portfolio inflows after a prolonged period of selling. However, investors are also mindful that the market has rallied meaningfully in recent sessions, which could prompt bouts of profit-taking, particularly at higher levels.

Tuesday’s session coincides with the weekly derivatives expiry, a factor that could amplify intraday swings. Traders are expected to closely track positioning in index options and futures, which may lead to sharp but short-lived moves, especially in heavyweight stocks that influence benchmark indices. Volatility is therefore likely to remain elevated through the day, even if the broader trend stays constructive.