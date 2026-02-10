Indian stocks close strong; Nifty above 25,900, Sensex advances over 200 points

A key driver of the strong performance was renewed foreign portfolio inflows, which returned after a period of caution, and encouraging sentiment surrounding the interim trade agreement between India and the United States. This trade framework has been interpreted by many market participants as a catalyst for increased export demand and corporate earnings growth, and it continued to support buying interest in a range of stocks. Financials, consumer durables and select banking stocks were among those that drew particular attention from buyers as the market climbed.

The breadth of the market was firm, with significantly more shares advancing than declining, indicating participation across numerous sectors rather than strength concentrated in only a few. Mid-cap and small-cap segments also showed resilience alongside the headline indices. Investor confidence was further supported by positive global developments, with Asian markets trading higher and providing a favourable backdrop for Indian equities.

Specific stocks demonstrated notable moves during the session. Shares of the State Bank of India reached record highs, underlining strong performance in the banking space. Heavyweights in metals and information technology also contributed to the broader market’s gains, with a number of large companies outperforming the broader indices. While some individual names saw mixed movement, the general trend was up, helped by supportive earnings and sector-specific drivers.

Analysts observing the session noted that the market’s ability to stay above key technical levels pointed to underlying strength in sentiment. With the market holding firmer positions near current support zones, some technical commentators saw this as evidence of a sustainable uptrend rather than a short-lived spike. At the same time, they cautioned that stock-specific volatility and sector rotation could affect intraday patterns even as the broader trend remains positive.

"The markets opened on a mildly positive note and are trading with a cautiously optimistic bias," says R Ponmudi, CEO at brokerage and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

He added that global cues remain mixed but stable, with Asian markets largely flat to mildly higher and no immediate negative triggers emerging. Overall, the setup suggests a range-bound to mildly positive tone, with sentiment continuing to hinge on FII flows, global risk appetite and any fresh developments on trade or geopolitical fronts.

Overall, Tuesday’s market close reinforced the recent trend of gains in Indian equity markets. Investors appeared willing to build positions amid continued optimism on macroeconomic and trade developments, positive earnings news from select companies, and a constructive global backdrop. While volatility is always a possibility and near-term trading ranges could fluctuate, the closing session suggested that confidence among buyers remains intact and that markets may be positioned for further gains should supportive factors persist.