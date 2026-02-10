New Income Tax Act from April, old forms for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The tax department is set to notify the new rules and updated return forms under the Income Tax Act, 2025 by the first week of March. However, several changes—especially those relating to data sharing and third-party reporting—will come into effect only in subsequent years, senior officials said.

While the new tax framework will come into force from April 1, 2026, income tax returns for assessment year 2026-27 will continue to be filed using the existing forms prescribed under the Income Tax Act, 1961.