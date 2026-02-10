Oil India Q3FY26 PAT at Rs. 1,436 crore; interim dividend of Rs. 7 declared

NEW DELHI: Oil India Limited (OIL) reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 1,436 crore in the third quarter of FY 2025–26, compared with Rs.1,457 crore in Q3FY25. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company’s consolidated PAT stood at Rs. 5,126 crore, down from ₹5,543 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a standalone basis, OIL posted a PAT of Rs. 808 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs. 1,222 crore in Q3FY25. The decline was mainly due to a sharp fall in crude oil price realisation, which dropped by around 15% to $62.84 per barrel in Q3FY26 from $73.82 per barrel in Q3FY25.

The company’s Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7 per fully paid-up equity share, in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs. 3.50 per share announced earlier.

During Q3FY26, OIL produced 1.659 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) of oil and gas (O+OEG) from its mature and ageing oilfields, compared with 1.697 MMTOE in the same quarter last year. The company also recorded its highest daily crude oil production of 9,861 metric tonnes on December 31, 2025, marking the highest daily output in the past decade.

OIL’s material subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), delivered a strong performance, registering a 125% year-on-year growth in Profit After Tax to Rs. 867 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs. 385 crore in Q3FY25. During the quarter, NRL achieved a gross refining margin (GRM) of $16.27 per barrel.

During the quarter, NRL was conferred “Navratna” status, in recognition of its strong financial performance, rapid growth, and significant role in strengthening India’s energy security.