Proprietary traders to be worst hit by securities transaction tax hike: Report

MUMBAI: On the heels of a slew of regulatory changes introduced since the last fiscal, the doubling of the securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives trades will have serious revenue implications for proprietary traders.

The other two segments of brokers -- traditional players including discount brokers and diversified other players -- will bear the least of the revenue impact, Crisil Ratings said in a note Tuesday, which also called upon them to diversify to remain viable.

Going ahead, the proposed hike in STT could have a higher impact on proprietary traders, including high-frequency traders and arbitrageurs, who account for 60% of the market volume, the report said.

The proposed STT hike comes on the heels of substantial regulatory changes introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) over the past few quarters, aimed at curbing speculative activities especially on the F&S segment, protecting retail investors and enhancing market transparency.

But these regulatory measures have led to lower average daily turnover (ADTO) volume across capital market segments. The ADTO had dropped 25% in the second half the past fiscal. And though it recovered to some extent, the volume remains below previous highs and has resulted in a 6% on-year drop in the revenue of the broking industry in the first half of fiscal 2026, Crisil Ratings said in a report based on the business performance of 25 players during fiscal 2025 and the first half of fiscal 2026.

These brokerages are tagged into three segments: traditional brokerages, including discount firms, earning more than half of their revenue from transaction broking and trading business; diversified players earning less than half of their revenue from this stream; and entities engaged primarily in proprietary trading.

Non-broking and non-trading revenues for this categorisation include fee income from distribution, wealth management and investment banking and interest income from margin trading facility.