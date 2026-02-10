RCPL acquires one more TN food brand for Rs 156 crore

CHENNAI: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said it has acquired Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd, which is known for its flagship brand Manna.

RCPL acquired Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 156.42 crore, showed exchange filings.

SHFPL was incorporated on April 16, 2012. The turnover of SHFPL for the FY2024-25, FY2023-24 and FY2022-23 was Rs. 109.40 crore, Rs. 127.37 crore and Rs. 126.65 crore, respectively.

The Manna acquisition will add to RCPL’s portfolio consisting of brands like Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, boosting and deepening its presence in the fast-growing millet-based and health food segment.