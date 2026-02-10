RCPL acquires one more TN food brand for Rs 156 crore

CHENNAI: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Tuesday said it has acquired Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd, which is known for its flagship brand Manna.
RCPL acquired Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 156.42 crore, showed exchange filings.
SHFPL was incorporated on April 16, 2012. The turnover of SHFPL for the FY2024-25, FY2023-24 and FY2022-23 was Rs. 109.40 crore, Rs. 127.37 crore and Rs. 126.65 crore, respectively.
The Manna acquisition will add to RCPL’s portfolio consisting of brands like Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, boosting and deepening its presence in the fast-growing millet-based and health food segment.
Independence is a brand launched by Reliance in 2022, selling consumer packaged goods like staples and processed foods.
T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings like millet-based staples and mixes, drinks and baby food. Apart from adding muscle to RCPL’s packaged foods portfolio, Manna’s addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods.”
In December 2025, RCPL had announced that it acquired another Tamil Nadu-based brand Udhaiyam, owned by Udhaiyams Agro Foods. In January last year, it had acquired Mumbai-based SiL Foods, which is the leading player in fresh jams, sauces, ketchup and other food products. In October 2025, RCPL had relaunched another iconic personal care brand Velvette in Chennai after acquiring it in February.