Sebi tightens disclosure norms for credit rating agencies

MUMBAI: To ensure clearer segregation of activities, disclosures and investor protection mechanisms, the capital markets watchdog Sebi has issued a comprehensive framework for credit rating agencies (CRAs) to undertake ratings of financial instruments regulated by other financial sector regulators.

Under the new norms, CRAs are required to put in place distinct operational, disclosure and grievance-handling mechanisms for Sebi-regulated activities and those falling under the purview of other financial sector regulators, Sebi said in a circular Tuesday.

One key demand is on the disclosure on rating activities. For all rating reports, now Sebi wants press releases and rating rationales issued after the provisions come into force. CRAs must mention the name of the regulator governing the rated instrument and explicitly state that Sebi's investor protection and grievance redressal mechanisms do not apply to such ratings.

CRAs are now asked to handle grievances related to Sebi-regulated activities and those linked to other regulators through separate and distinct email IDs. In addition, they must also maintain separate webpages or clearly demarcated sections on their websites for disclosures pertaining to Sebi-regulated activities and those under other regulators.

The minimum net worth requirement prescribed by Sebi for CRAs must not be impacted by their undertaking ratings of instruments governed by other regulators, it said, adding any net worth stipulations imposed by other regulators will be over and above Sebi's minimum requirement.

CRAs will also be required to disclose on their websites the full list of activities they undertake, along with the name(s) of the regulator(s) overseeing each activity.