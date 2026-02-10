Tata Motors PV and Stellantis ink MoU to explore future collaboration opportunities

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Stellantis, the parent company of global automotive brands such as Jeep, Citroen and Fiat, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chain in India and overseas.

The two companies also commemorated 20 years of partnering via their 50:50 joint venture Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).

Since its formation, FIAPL, which operates an integrated vehicle and powertrain facility in Ranjangaon, Pune has produced more than 1.37 million vehicles and currently employs close to 5,000 people. The facility has an annual production capacity of 222,000 units.

FIAPL manufactures a portfolio of Stellantis models —including the Jeep Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee (CKD) and Wrangler (CKD) as well as Tata Motors’ bestselling Nexon, Altroz, and Curvv. Supported by in-house production of advanced engines, transmissions, and traction motors, the facility also exports vehicles to key international markets such as Japan and South Africa.