UPI goes dark, bringing India’s digital payments to a sudden halt

This episode sparked frustration among regular users, many of whom rely on UPI as their primary mode of payment for everyday spending. India’s UPI system, operated by the National Payments Corporation of India, has become deeply embedded in the financial lives of millions of people and businesses, handling vast volumes of daily micro and macro transactions across banks and third-party apps. News of the outage quickly generated discussions on social feeds, with users describing difficulties at checkouts, during rideshare bookings and while settling bills, highlighting just how integral UPI has become to routine financial interactions.

A veteran banking expert and former financial journalist said that while technical hitches have occurred in the past—often linked to bank server issues or intermittent API challenges that have previously led to partial declines in transaction success rates—the scale and timing of the February 10 disruption underlines the dependency of India’s digital economy on UPI’s uninterrupted functioning.

"Past outages have occurred sporadically, with similar disruptions reported in previous years when internal technical problems at participating banks or overloads in the system caused temporary payment failures. In those instances, the National Payments Corporation of India has worked with banks and service providers to quickly restore service and stabilise the network, even as users expressed frustration over recurring interruptions," he added while responding to a query from TNIE.

The February 10 issue comes amid a backdrop of ongoing discussions about the robustness of India’s digital payment infrastructure, given UPI’s role as the backbone of retail transactions and its rapid growth in usage and value over recent years. While specific causes of the outage remained unclear in the immediate aftermath, experts point to the complex interplay between numerous banks, payment apps and system APIs that underpin UPI’s real-time settlement mechanism. With millions of transactions occurring every day, even brief disruptions can have outsized effects on commerce, consumer confidence and the wider digital ecosystem.

For now, the focus remains on restoring full service and understanding what triggered the shutdown. What is certain is that any interruption to UPI touches everyday life in India—from street vendors and small shops to online merchants and household bill payments—reinforcing the importance of resilient infrastructure as digital payments continue to expand.