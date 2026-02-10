US-B’desh deal: India’s garments exports face limited threat

Days after India secured a favourable tariff outcome for textiles under its interim trade arrangement with the US, a fresh variable has emerged -- Washington’s trade deal with Bangladesh.

Under the Bangladesh pact, the US has lowered the general tariff from 20% to 19% (compared with India’s 18%). More significantly, the US has agreed to cut tariffs to zero on select Bangladeshi garment and apparel products, provided the cotton used is sourced from the US.

Industry voices say this conditional zero-duty window could disrupt cotton and yarn trade flows in the region, even if India’s finished garment exports remain largely insulated.

K M Subramanian of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) said the zero-duty provision could affect cotton garment exports. “If this materialises, we would request the government to re-negotiate aspects of the trade deal with the US,” he said, adding that the benefit is not exclusive to Bangladesh and could, in principle, be extended to others meeting the sourcing condition.

Bangladesh exports about $7.5 billion worth of apparel to the US, while India ships around $10.5 billion of textiles and apparel.

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) flagged a two-fold challenge. Chairman Ashwin Chandran said, “First, the tariff gap between India and Bangladesh has narrowed from 2 percentage points to 1 percentage point, which matters in a low-margin sector. Second, the US-Bangladesh agreement could adversely affect India’s cotton yarn exports to Bangladesh.”

Commerce Ministry data show India exported cotton yarn worth Rs14,802 crore in FY25.

However, some industry leaders see the development as a near-term disruption rather than a structural setback.