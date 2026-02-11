Ashok Leyland to make EV buses for Europe from UAE plant within 12 months

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland's Ras Al Khaimah plant in the UAE, which is set to manufacture electric vehicle buses for the European market, will be up and running within the next 12 months, said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO at Ashok Leyland.

He also said the light commercial vehicle and intermediate vehicle segments are likely to see faster adoption of EV.

Confirming the recent report about the fund-raising option for its EV business vertical OHM Global Mobility, Agarwal said the commercial vehicle maker is exploring opportunities to raise funding through “external sources”. During the earnings call, the MD said, “We have already invested Rs 300 crore in OHM and earmarked another Rs 300 crore. Beyond this Rs 600 crore, we will look to add other fund-raising options.”

He also said SWITCH buses are being exported to countries like Mauritius, and that they have received orders for 45 EV buses from Bhutan.