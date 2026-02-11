Mahindra's quarterly revenue surpasses Rs 50K crore for the first time, PAT soars 47% in Q3FY26

Riding high on the success of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and a sharp turnaround in group companies, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) crossed the Rs 50,000 crore revenue milestone in a quarter for the first time in Q3FY26. M&M reported on Wednesday a 47% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) to Rs 4,675 crore.

Excluding the impact of the New Labour Codes (of around Rs 565 crore), net profit was up 54%, the company said. M&M had reported a PAT of Rs 3,181 crore in the December quarter of the last fiscal. On a standalone basis (auto and tractor biz), PAT surged 33% Y-o-Y to Rs 3,931 crore in Q3FY26.

Auto segment posted volume of 3.02 lakh units in Q3FY26, up 23% from the same period last fiscal, M&M said, adding the farm sector volume was at 1.5 lakh units, a growth of 23% from the corresponding quarter a year ago. M&M ranked number 1 in revenue market share in SUVs with 24.1% share. The company was also the top player in light-commercial-vehicles (LCV) under 3.5 tonne with a market share of 51.9% (up 10 bps) and also topped in the tractor segment with a 44% share (down 20 bps).

M&M Financial Services' profit nearly doubled year-on-year in Q3FY26 and there was a 5x PAT growth for Mahindra Lifespaces. The December quarter was the first profitable quarter for Mahindra Logistics after 11 quarters, according to the company. Tech Mahindra EBIT stood at 13.1% in Q3FY26, up 290 bps.

M&M shares closed marginally lower at Rs 3,674.65 on the BSE on Wednesday. So far in 2026, the stock has given a negative return of 2.3%. However, in one year, M&M has surge over 19% on the exchanges.