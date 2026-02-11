Sensex opens higher, Nifty hovers near 26,000 at Wednesday’s start

Indian equity markets opened on a positive but cautious note on Wednesday, February 11, extending the momentum seen over the past few sessions even as investors remained alert to profit-taking at higher levels. Benchmark indices began the day in the green, supported by encouraging global cues and selective buying in stocks that reported strong quarterly earnings, though early enthusiasm was tempered by resistance around key technical levels.

At the opening bell, buying interest was visible across large-cap stocks, helping both the Sensex and the Nifty move higher in early trade. The Nifty hovered close to a major psychological milestone, reflecting sustained optimism but also highlighting the market’s reluctance to make aggressive fresh bets without clearer signals. Traders appeared more inclined to accumulate quality names on dips rather than chase the rally outright.

The opening trend suggested a continuation of sector rotation rather than broad-based buying. Stocks in automobiles, healthcare and consumer-facing segments found early support, aided by robust earnings and expectations of steady domestic demand. Select industrial and infrastructure names also saw interest, reflecting confidence in medium-term growth prospects. In contrast, banking, energy and realty stocks showed a more subdued performance, indicating that investors were becoming selective after recent gains.