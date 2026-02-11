Nifty holds 25,900 as Sensex takes a breather at the close

Markets opened firm, supported by steady global cues and optimism around ongoing earnings announcements. Early buying was visible in automobiles, select financial stocks and consumer-oriented names, which helped benchmarks move higher in the first half. However, as the session progressed, the momentum weakened. Selling pressure emerged in information technology stocks, which weighed on the broader indices amid concerns over global demand and recent rallies in the sector. This drag offset gains elsewhere and kept the market range-bound for most of the afternoon.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks showed limited direction, reflecting a lack of broad-based conviction. Market breadth was mixed, with advances and declines largely balancing each other, indicating that investors were increasingly selective rather than chasing the broader rally. The tone suggested that participants are reassessing valuations after the recent upmove and waiting for clearer triggers before taking aggressive positions.

The rupee ended slightly weaker against the US dollar, mirroring mild pressure from dollar demand and cautious positioning ahead of global economic cues. While currency movement remained contained, it added to the sense of restraint in equity markets, especially among stocks sensitive to foreign flows.

From an analytical perspective, Wednesday’s close points to a pause in momentum rather than a reversal. The Nifty’s ability to hold above key support levels signals underlying strength, but the failure to decisively break past the next resistance zone highlights the market’s hesitation. Investors appear to be balancing confidence in domestic growth and earnings with concerns around global uncertainties and stretched valuations in certain segments.

Overall, the February 11 session marked a day of consolidation for Indian equities. After a short-term rally, the market chose to cool off, digest recent gains and rotate selectively across sectors. The near-term direction is likely to depend on the ability of benchmarks to sustain above current levels and on fresh cues from earnings, global markets and currency movements. Until then, the closing trend suggests a cautious but stable undertone, with the market taking stock before its next decisive move.