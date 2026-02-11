Praveen Iyer exits Akasa Air, Anand Srinivasan to be new Chief Commercial Officer

Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has exited the airline. Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer Anand Srinivasan will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer. According to a statement by Akasa, Iyer will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said that Iyer has been instrumental in shaping not just Akasa’s commercial vision but the airline itself and translating that ambition into sustained growth.

“He has built a strong and resilient commercial organisation, nurtured future leaders, and established partnerships and frameworks that continue to support our network expansion and revenue strategy. We are grateful for his leadership, clarity of thought, and long-term perspective during the formative years of the airline,” added Dube.

The changes at top-level management come as Akasa is expanding its operations and fleet following a mega fund raise last year. Last week, Akasa welcomed its 33rd aircraft, marking its second aircraft induction since January 2026. The airline had placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a robust pipeline of 193 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years. It currently connects with 26 domestic and six international cities.