RBI deputy governor emphasises ethical banking, says it stops small compromises from becoming large problems

MUMBAI: Emphasising the importance of ethics in banking, Reserve Bank deputy governor Swaminathan J has called for customer centricity, saying effective service is rooted in getting the basics right, including clarity in communication, accuracy in execution, fairness in dealings, and timely resolution of issues.

The best customer service, he said, is often "quiet and consistent," marked by "responsiveness rather than grand gestures,” he said while addressing a private event here Wednesday.

He observed that ethics in banking is “sometimes treated as a soft theme. But, it is not. It is the discipline that protects customers, employees, and the institution itself.”

“Every large organisation faces moments of temptation—the temptation to cut corners, to postpone a difficult disclosure, to take a convenient interpretation, or to treat a complaint as an inconvenience," he said.

“Ethics is what stops small compromises from becoming large problems. It is not about being perfect. It is about how you handle grey areas, and how fairly and quickly you correct a mistake,” he added.

The same mindset supports regulatory discipline as well, he said, adding, "Regulatory discipline should never be seen as a box-ticking exercise. It is part of institutional reliability and long-term credibility."

On transparency, Swaminathan said customers must be given clear, unambiguous information, particularly in digital journeys, regarding terms, charges, consent, and authorisations.

"Transparency extends beyond outward communication to fostering an internal culture where employees feel comfortable raising concerns and flagging errors," he said.