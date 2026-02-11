Sebi plans portal to boost market access for SMEs, says banks alone can’t fund economy

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at easing capital market access for small and medium enterprises, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning a dedicated portal to simplify compliance norms for SME issuers.

Addressing an SME summit here Wednesday, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is reviewing the listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) framework to eliminate redundancy and ambiguity, while also examining SME-specific compliance requirements to enhance the ease of doing business without compromising investor protection.

"Sebi, in coordination with stock exchanges and key stakeholders, is working towards a dedicated SME portal--a one-stop digital gateway with issuer information and clearly mapped compliance guidance. This initiative will enhance transparency and simplify regulatory processes for issuers," Pandey said.

It may be noted that the government and the RBI have also been pushing credit access to small businesses, with the former announcing a Rs 10,000-crore dedicated growth fund for them in the budget 2027, while the latter is set to double collateral-free loans to MSMEs to Rs 20 lakh. The new fund as well the loan facility will be effective from the next fiscal.

MSMEs play a key role in the economy, contributing 30% of the GDP while their share in exports is over 40% and they are the biggest employers.

The Sebi chief further said listing brings governance upgrade, strengthens investor confidence, and can lower the cost of capital over time.

The regulator also plans to open local offices in state capitals in a phased manner to improve access to listing and post-listing processes for SMEs, he added.

Currently over 1,400 SMEs are listed on NSE and BSE platforms, with a combined market capitalisation of around Rs 4.1 trillion. Over 350 SMEs have migrated to the main board, highlighting the platform’s role as a growth escalator.