AgniKul Cosmos to host AI data centre for NeevCloud in space

CHENNAI: Chennai-based AgniKul Cosmos Private Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with a cloud company to host an AI data centre soon. With this collaboration, the space tech company has entered into the league of companies such as SpaceX, Google and Axiom, among others.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of AgniKul Cosmos, told TNIE, “The patented upper stage of the rocket—Agnibaan—can be doubled up as a platform. This is a technology we have developed. We have found a new class of customers for whom we will be able to host a data server module in space.”

This is the first time that any Indian company is working on providing a data centre in orbit, and also the first time a company is offering patented technology of having an extendable upper stage of its rocket act as a satellite bus hosting the data centre. As per the deal, AgniKul will launch an orbit-based AI data centre module developed by NeevCloud's AI SuperCloud platform into space. NeevCloud will deploy its space-based AI data centre and will run real-time AI inference applications on this patented platform designed and developed by AgniKul.

This collaboration opens up a new revenue stream for Agnikul through launch and on-orbit services, removing the need for customers to design or deploy satellites.

From a business perspective, this opens a new opportunity for AgniKul. Ravichandran further informed TNIE, “Typically, we thought that majority of our customers would be from imaging and communications side. But now, we can create a new class of customers as we can lend our upper stage of the vehicle to store data.”