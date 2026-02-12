Banks see corporate loan growth as India Inc lines up for capex loans after years

After several quarters of subdued corporate credit demand, bankers are witnessing a sharp revival in wholesale lending, driven largely by fresh capital expenditure plans across sectors such as oil & gas, infrastructure, metals, renewable energy, data centres, and logistics.

System-wide wholesale credit growth averaged 10.6% in the December quarter, far exceeding the 5–7% growth bankers had anticipated and nearly doubling the 5.9% recorded in the year-ago period. Bankers expect the momentum to strengthen further as uncertainties around punitive US tariffs begin to ease.

In the first quarter, average wholesale loan growth stood at a modest 3.6%, rising to 8% in the second quarter and further accelerating to 10.6% in the December quarter. While the Q2 spike was largely driven by working capital demand, the December quarter saw a clear shift toward project and term loans — a strong indicator that India Inc is reviving its capex cycle.

Public sector banks, in particular, have reported stronger traction in corporate lending than most private sector peers, with the notable exception of Axis Bank, which recorded the sharpest growth.

State Bank of India (SBI), the industry leader, said during its earnings briefing that its corporate loan book grew 13.4% in the quarter, compared with just over 3% growth in Q2 and 5.7% in Q1. The bank’s corporate loan pipeline, largely comprising term loans, rose to over ₹7.9 lakh crore from ₹7 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

Buoyed by this surge in demand and a strong pipeline, SBI Chairman C.S. Setty revised the bank’s Q4 credit growth guidance upward to 13–15% from the earlier 11–12%.

In percentage terms, Axis Bank recorded the steepest growth at 27% (up from 7% in Q2). Central Bank of India followed with 23.2% growth in its wholesale book, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported 17% growth (versus 4% a year ago), and Bank of Maharashtra posted 14.5% growth. SBI’s growth stood at 13.4%.