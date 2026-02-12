Dalal Street braces for a breather after recent gains

Indian equity markets are expected to open Thursday, February 12, 2026 on a cautious and largely steady note, with investors showing little appetite for aggressive positions after the recent rally.

Early signals from overnight futures and global cues suggest a flat to mildly positive start, but the broader tone points to consolidation rather than a clear directional move.

Markets have risen steadily over the past few sessions, driven by a mix of domestic optimism and selective foreign inflows. That advance has pushed benchmark indices close to important resistance levels, encouraging traders to pause and reassess valuations. As a result, Thursday’s trade is likely to be characterised by range-bound movement, with gains capped unless fresh triggers emerge during the session.

Corporate earnings will be a key focus. Several heavyweight companies are scheduled to report quarterly results, and stock-specific reactions could shape intraday sentiment even if the headline indices remain subdued. Investors are expected to closely scrutinise management commentary for signals on demand trends, margins and capital spending, particularly in sectors exposed to global commodity prices and domestic consumption.

From a technical perspective, the market appears to be at an inflection point. The benchmarks are holding above key support levels, which keeps the broader trend intact, but resistance near recent highs remains stiff. A decisive break above these levels could revive momentum, while failure to do so may invite mild profit-taking, especially in stocks that have run up sharply in recent weeks.