Hindustan Unilever logs muted numbers; one-time income buoys net profit two-fold to Rs 6,603 crore

MUMBAI: Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever has reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,603 crore in the December quarter, buoyed by a one-time income from the demerger of its ice cream business.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,989 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing Thursday.

Excluding exceptional items and tax, its profit was Rs 3,495 crore in the reporting period. The company also reported an exceptional provision of Rs 576 crore during the quarter due to the implementation of the new labour codes.

In the December quarter, the company had demerged its ice cream business to Kwality Wall's.

"Reported profit after tax at Rs 6,603 crore grew by 121% on-year, primarily driven by one-off positive impact arising from the ice cream business demerger. Excluding this exceptional item, net profit was Rs 2,562 crore, up just 1%," said HUL.