India's retail inflation at eight-month high, touched 2.75% in January under new series

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) , touched an eight-month high in January, increasing to 2.75%, revealed data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. This is the first time the ministry has released the inflation figure under the new series of the CPI, where they have changed the base year to 2024.

After touching a record low of 0.25%, it has increased marginally to 0.71% in November, before crossing 1% by the end of the year. Food inflation stood at 2.13% and that of housing at 2.05%.

Despite the increase over the last few months, the headline inflation still managed to remain much below the RBI’s tolerable band between 2-6%. The spike in the retail inflation has been mainly due to the adjustment in the base year, alongside the other changes made in the methodology. Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services inflation stood at 19.02%.