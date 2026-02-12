IT stocks crashes over AI disruption fears, drags equity market

India’s equity market fell sharply on Thursday amid a crash in IT stocks over AI disruption fears and fading hopes for a US Fed rate cut, fueled by strong US jobs data and low unemployment. At the close, the Sensex declined 558.72 points, or 0.66%, to 83,674.92, while the Nifty fell 146.65 points, or 0.57%, to 25,807.20. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices slipping 0.5% and 0.64%, respectively.

The IT index tumbled 5.5% on Thursday with heavyweights such as Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys falling more than 5% each. Coforge and Oracle Financial Services fell more than 6% each. Top information technology firms are estimated to have lost Rs 1.3 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Thursday due to the sell-off.

IT sector stocks have faced intense selling pressure lately, with the Nifty IT index dropping 12.5% year-to-date in 2026. This downturn largely stems from progress on artificial intelligence (AI) plug-ins developed by Google-backed Anthropic, which automate tasks across various functions and have reignited concerns over disruptions to traditional software models.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments said that AI is creating a structural shift in Indian IT services by reducing timelines and automating tasks, putting pressure on the traditional headcount-based outsourcing model. He added that Layoffs are likely in routine-heavy areas as fewer people will be needed to deliver the same outcomes. Even ERP implementation, as highlighted by Palantir’s recent focus, is now vulnerable to AI disruption.

“Clients are shifting toward outcome-based pricing. In the coming quarters, AI adoption could create headwinds for deal wins, potentially impacting topline, making close monitoring of deal flow essential to assess its real impact,” stated Nair.