JSW MG Motor launches Majestor to take on Toyota Fortuner

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its latest offering, the MG Majestor, to take on the market leader Toyota Fortuner in the less crowded but highly aspirational large-size SUV segment. While Fortuner dominates this segment, other noticeable players are Skoda Kodiaq and soon-to-be launched Volkswagen Tayron.

Pre-reservations for the Majestor opened on Thursday with an amount of Rs 41,000. Price announcement and test drive will commence in April 2026 and car deliveries are likely to begin in May 2026.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said that India’s premium SUV customer is evolving rapidly, looking not just for space, but for a vehicle that projects stature, inspires confidence, and integrates seamlessly into a more ambitious lifestyle.

“With MG Majestor, we have created an SUV that is rugged in its capability, refined in its comfort, and dependable in its engineering. Majestor for us represents our vision of what a true, full-size SUV should stand for, which is a commanding presence, sophisticated premium craftsmanship, intelligent in technology, and uncompromising in performance,” added Mehrotra.