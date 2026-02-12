JSW MG Motor launches Majestor to take on Toyota Fortuner

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled its latest offering, the MG Majestor, to take on the market leader Toyota Fortuner in the less crowded but highly aspirational large-size SUV segment. While Fortuner dominates this segment, other noticeable players are Skoda Kodiaq and soon-to-be launched Volkswagen Tayron.
Pre-reservations for the Majestor opened on Thursday with an amount of Rs 41,000. Price announcement and test drive will commence in April 2026 and car deliveries are likely to begin in May 2026.
Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said that India’s premium SUV customer is evolving rapidly, looking not just for space, but for a vehicle that projects stature, inspires confidence, and integrates seamlessly into a more ambitious lifestyle.
“With MG Majestor, we have created an SUV that is rugged in its capability, refined in its comfort, and dependable in its engineering. Majestor for us represents our vision of what a true, full-size SUV should stand for, which is a commanding presence, sophisticated premium craftsmanship, intelligent in technology, and uncompromising in performance,” added Mehrotra.
The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that churns power@215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque mated to an 8-speed AT (Automatic Transmission) in both 2WD and 4WD.
The carmaker claims that the Majestor is the first in the segment to offer front, rear and centre differential locks, enabling it to pull itself out of extreme situations even when one or more wheels lose traction or lift off the ground.
The SUV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, providing assisted steering, braking, and acceleration for enhanced driver confidence across conditions. Apart from this, it is also equipped with features like 360 Degree HD Camera, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), integrating Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Traction Control System (TCS), and Roll Movement Intervention (RMI).
Majestor has a wheelbase of 2950 mm and is the longest (5046mm), widest (2016mm), and tallest (1870mm) SUV in its segment. The SUV comes in a 6- or 7-seater configuration. Inside it gets dual 12.3-inch displays (instrument cluster and infotainment), support wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker JBL sound, dual wireless chargers, 220V outlet, and 75+ iSMART connected features.