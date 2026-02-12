Kapurs stay in war mode despite HC truce advice

NEW DELHI: Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, accusing her mother-in-law Rani Kapur of perjury and making false claims before the court.

The application was filed before the court a day after Justice Mini Pushkarna suggested that all the parties involved in Sunjay’s estate dispute consider resolving the issue through mediation, since “a lot of dirty linen was being washed in the open”.

The court issued notice to Rani, giving her four weeks to file a response. It also permitted Priya to file a rejoinder, if needed, within two weeks thereafter.