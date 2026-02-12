Kapurs stay in war mode despite HC truce advice

NEW DELHI: Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, accusing her mother-in-law Rani Kapur of perjury and making false claims before the court.
The application was filed before the court a day after Justice Mini Pushkarna suggested that all the parties involved in Sunjay’s estate dispute consider resolving the issue through mediation, since “a lot of dirty linen was being washed in the open”.
The court issued notice to Rani, giving her four weeks to file a response. It also permitted Priya to file a rejoinder, if needed, within two weeks thereafter.
In the complaint filed before the court, which is hearing Rani’s plea to dissolve the family trust, Priya claimed that Rani knowingly divested her shares into the RK Family Trust.
Priya has sought dismissal of Rani’s plea, claiming that her mother-in-law had not only signed the RK Family Trust Deed, but had read and understood its contents and also signed the affidavit in the presence of a notary public. She also claimed that there was a video of Rani executing the “affidavit of truth”, dated March 19, 2024, in presence of the notary.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Priya’s counsel said that several allegations made in Rani’s suit were “utterly false” and she made false statements under oath and played fraud upon the court.