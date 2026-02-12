Sebi aiming to lower cost of capital, compliance burden: Chairman Pandey

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) will work towards reducing the cost of capital and lighten regulatory burden to sharpen the country’s competitiveness, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said.

“The cost of capital is an important cost and it should come down and so should the cost of regulatory compliance,” Pandey said at the sixth annual international research conference hosted by the Sebi-run National Institute of Securities Markets near here Thursday.

“Similarly, cost efficiency of all our measures is also important because if you have to build competitiveness there is a regulatory compliance burden which if it is too high in terms of cost and time, then obviously to that extent the competitiveness also goes down,” he added.

Addressing last week’s settlement disruption between the two depositories -- CSDL and NSDL -- the chairman said vendors may be asked to strengthen their systems or rework legacy software.

“First of all, I would compliment the entire ecosystem, which includes the exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations and also the broking community, which provide day-and-night support to their clients,” he said, adding the depositories need to strengthen their systems so that the recent disruptions do not recur.

Last week a software glitch at the National Securities Depository (NSDL), which went public recently, affected the settlement process as a result of which several investors are yet to get their shares credited or funds credited.