Economists expect retail inflation to be 35-50 bps lower in new CPI series

MUMBAI: Economists expect FY27 headline inflation to be 35-50 bps lower than the RBI forecast in FY27 due to the higher weight given to core inflation and the marginally lower weight given to the food basket, which in the old series had the highest weight of over 42%, in the new inflation series with base year of 2024 as they expect underlying price pressures to remain contained going forward.

The new series has the base year changed to 2024 from the earlier 2012, along with a change in weights of items in the CPI basket. In the new series, the item basket will comprise of 354 items, up 19% from the old series. Of which the share of food and beverages came down to 36.75% from 45.86% earlier.

Core inflation, which doesn’t include volatile components of CPI such as food and fuel, has a weight of 58% in the new CPI series, up from 47% in the old series. Also, in the new series, the number of items have risen to 358 from 299 earlier. Within this, goods items have increased from 259 to 308, and services items have increased from 40 to 50.

The January price index showed headline inflation at 2.75%, and core inflation at 3.4% as against a forecast of 2.6%, and 5.1%, respectively, based on old series. Notably, core inflation dropped sharply in January from a 28-month high of 4.6% in December.

Their optimism comes primarily from the higher weight of core inflation in the new inflation series, which has dropped sharply in January from a 28-month high of 4.6% in December.

But on the flip side, they also see the Reserve Bank keeping the policy rates unchanged amid stable inflation with some even expecting the central bank to hike the repo rates from the second half of the next fiscal.

In the latest monetary policy announcement on February 6—before the new inflation series was unveiled yesterday—the central bank had forecast FY26 CPI at 2.1% with Q4 printing in at 3.2%. CPI for Q1 and Q2 FY27 are projected at 4% and 4.2% as it expects excluding precious metals, the underlying inflation pressures remain muted.