Market crashes, investors lose Rs 7 lakh crore as AI-driven disruption fear deepens

The rout in Information Technology (IT) stocks deepened on Friday amid fears of AI-driven disruption with major firms’ shares slumping over 5% intraday. A buyback at lower levels offered some relief, but the Nifty IT index still fell 1.50%. Continuous selling in IT stocks, coupled with muted global cues, dented overall market sentiment, dragging the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty down about 1.3% each.

The Sensex plunged 1,048 points to settle at 82,627 while the Nifty 50 shed 336 points to close at 25,471. Selling pressure was broad-based, with 44 of the 50 Nifty constituents ending in the red. Investors are estimated to have lost more than Rs 7 lakh crore in Friday as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹465.37 lakh crore from ₹472.50 lakh crore in the previous session.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that sentiment gains from the US–India trade deal have faded as renewed AI‑driven disruption fears weigh on risk appetite, with markets worrying that Indian IT firms dependent on labour arbitrage model may face tougher competitive pressure than their Nasdaq peers.

“This cautious tone extended across the broader market, pulling all major indices into negative territory, with most sectors closing in the red. Metal stocks saw profit‑booking amid a stronger dollar index, as reports of Russia’s return to the US‑dollar settlement system heightened expectations of potential sanctions relief and raised concerns over weaker realisations for metal companies. Realty stocks declined on the back of weak results and delayed launches,” added Nair.

After the Nasdaq’s overnight plunge of over 2%, major Asian indices fell more than 1% each on Friday. Fading hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts and a stronger dollar index and rising US 10-year bond yields further weighed on sentiment.