Ola Electric’s revenue fall 55% in Q3FY26, losses stood at Rs 487 crore

Ola Electric on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 487 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down from the Rs 564 crore loss reported in the same quarter last fiscal. While losses narrowed on an annual basis, they widened on a sequential basis. Ola Electric had posted a loss of Rs 418 crore in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).

The electric two-wheeler maker’s revenue from operations fell 55% year-on-year to Rs 470 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,045 crore in Q3FY25. The fall in revenue can be attributed to a sharp drop in volume as the company's scooter sales nosedived to 32,680 units in Q3FY26 from 84,029 units during the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Ola Electric Co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Q3 FY26 marks a structural reset for Ola Electric. As EV penetration growth moderated and service execution required strengthening, we made a deliberate choice - fix the fundamentals, not chase short-term volume."

He added, “We realigned our retail footprint, strengthened our cost structure, and redesigned our operating model for sustainable growth. The result is a structurally lower breakeven business with significantly improved operating leverage.”

The company’s Q3FY26 results come at a time when its market share has come down to single digits. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company, which was the leader in the e-2W market in 2024 with a 35.5% share, saw its market share fall to a little over 15% in 2025. In January, Ola Electric’s sales plummeted to 7,516 units and its market share dwindled to 6% over increased competition and service-related concerns among buyers.