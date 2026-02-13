Ramco Systems unveils AI chatbot to automate customer service

CHENNAI: Stepping into its next phase of growth in IT services, Ramco Systems, enterprise software company of Ramco Group, launched conversational AI chatbot Chia to handle customer support requests automatically.

Chia is purpose-built for enterprises to reliably automate complex customer support interactions, reducing manual effort, response times, and operating costs, enabling businesses to deliver superior customer experiences at scale.

Speaking to reporters, Abinav Raja, MD of Ramco Systems, said, “We were solving this for our use internally, and realised we were able to handle a lot of deflections as customer satisfaction and productivity are better. So we felt we should definitely roll out to the customer. Second, this can integrate to across our ERP products in aviation, HRBP, payroll. This can be sold independently to customers.”

The fourth-generation Ramco Group scion added that this is the one of products that Ramco Systems is launching for its customers. The company will roll out more of AI chatbots across ERP products in finance, HR, aviation to cater to its client needs.

He further said the AI chatbot are able to solve 50-55% of queries without human interventions. At the heart of Chia is a no-code AI Agent Foundry that enables CX teams to design, configure, and deploy AI Agents using plain English instructions, without waiting for engineering cycles.

With Natural Language Workflow (NLW) capabilities, non-engineering teams can define AI logic such as refund eligibility, booking validations, or policy enforcement in simple English. The system then translates these rules into deterministic, action-taking AI behaviour, thereby preventing hallucinations. Organizations can deploy their first AI Agent in weeks, significantly accelerating time-to-value.