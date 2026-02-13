RBI allows up to 75% bank funding of M&As

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has issued the final guidelines on acquisition financing, allowing banks to lend up to 75% of the deal value, up from the 70% spelled out in the draft rules earlier, and also limiting such funding only to publicly traded companies.

In the final directions issued Friday, the central bank also stated that banks will be allowed to fund promoters' stake while they set up new companies.

"Total bank financing shall not exceed 75% of the acquisition value, as independently assessed by the bank," the central bank said, adding the new facility will be available for banks and companies from April 1.

The move opens up a large funding avenue for banks as the annual M&A funding is valued at around $40 billion.

It may be noted that in late October, the RBI had first come out with a draft allowing banks to fund acquisitions, an activity prohibited till recently.

Credit assessment shall be conducted on a pro-forma consolidated basis, incorporating the financials of both the acquiring and target entities, the RBI said.