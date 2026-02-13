RBI caps banks' exposure to listed Reits at 10%

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has proposed to cap a bank’s lending to real estate investment trusts (Reits) at 10% of its eligible capital base along with other safeguards such as mandatory monitoring of the end-use of the fund and making only listed trusts eligible for bank funds. The new policy will be effective from July.

A Reit is an entity that owns and manages income-generating real estate assets such as malls and offices. These entities pool money from investors, like mutual funds, to invest in properties and distribute the income as dividends.

"Banks shall be permitted to lend to listed Reits which are registered with and regulated by Sebi," said the draft RBI (commercial banks –credit facilities) second amendment directions, 2026 issued Friday.

The draft has also proposed to cap the exposure at 10% of the bank's capital base and loans will be capped at 49% of the asset value.

The draft further said banks can lend only to listed Reits with a minimum three years of operations and a positive net distributable cash flows in the preceding two financial years. The entity should also not have been subject to any adverse regulatory action during the previous three years, the central bank said.

At present, there are only five listed Reits--Brookfield, Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, Nexus Select, and Knowledge Realty.

The regulator further said the aggregate credit exposure of lenders to the borrowing Reits and its underlying special purpose vehicles together should not exceed 49% of the value of its assets as on March 31 of the previous financial year.