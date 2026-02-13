Snapdeal booked for selling non-BIS certified toys, fined Rs 5 lakh

The action follows an investigation into online marketplaces to assess compliance with quality control orders that mandate BIS certification for toys sold in India. The regulator observed that despite clear regulatory requirements, the platform failed to exercise adequate due diligence to prevent the listing and sale of non-compliant products.

In its order, the CCPA directed Snapdeal to pay the penalty and ensure strict adherence to safety standards going forward. The authority also underscored the responsibility of e-commerce platforms to monitor sellers on their marketplaces and take proactive steps to prevent the sale of unsafe or non-compliant goods.

The penalty is part of a broader enforcement drive aimed at strengthening consumer protection and improving compliance with quality norms across online and offline retail channels. Regulators have repeatedly cautioned that platforms cannot absolve themselves of accountability by shifting responsibility entirely to third-party sellers.

Snapdeal has not publicly commented on the penalty so far. The case adds to growing regulatory scrutiny of e-commerce platforms, particularly in categories involving children’s products, where safety standards are considered non-negotiable.