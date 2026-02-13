Supreme Court says telecom spectrum cannot be treated as company asset in bankruptcy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that telecom spectrum cannot be treated as a regular corporate asset during insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The decision came in the long-running insolvency case of defunct telecom operator Aircel and its subsidiaries, Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless. The dispute centred on whether spectrum held by telecom companies undergoing insolvency could be transferred to a successful bidder under a resolution plan.

The companies had voluntarily entered insolvency under Section 10 of the IBC. They were granted telecom licences in 2006 under Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) agreements and later acquired spectrum through government auctions.

A bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Atul Chandurkar ruled in favour of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The court said spectrum is a limited and valuable public resource and described it as a “material resource of the community.” It stressed that the spectrum belongs to the public and must remain under government control.