Jio, Anthropic, Ericsson along with other 12 firms launch Trusted Tech Alliance

NEW DELHI: A set of like-minded global firms in the area of connectivity to cloud infrastructure to semiconductors, including Jio Platforms and Anthropic, have joined hands to form a Trusted Tech Alliance, a joint statement said.

The alliance was launched at the Munich Security Conference with 15 companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America coming together to work across borders, and based on a shared set of principles for a trusted technology stack - from connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductors to software and AI.

These principles are designed to ensure that, regardless of a supplier's nationality, companies in this Alliance will adhere to common commitments of transparency, security and data protection which build trust and pass on the benefits of technology to people across the globe.

In response to an unprecedented pace of technological change and an increasingly complex environment, countries and customers are seeking greater reliability and resilience across technology providers and the services they deliver. At the same time, there is continued scepticism about digital technologies and their potential negative impact on individuals and societies. In this environment, it is critical that companies from across the tech stack come together to address these concerns, the statement said.

In defining the attributes for trusted technology and a set of operating principles to which signatories will adhere, TTA members are committing to work with governments and customers to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies can accrue to broader public trust while driving job creation and economic growth.

"Trusted, secure, and transparent technology is essential to unlocking inclusive digital growth at global scale. Jio Platforms is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance to advance common standards and verifiable practices across the technology stack. Through collaboration with global partners, we aim to strengthen resilience, expand digital opportunity, and build long-term confidence in next-generation connectivity, cloud, and AI systems," Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms said in the statement.

The Alliance brings together leading companies committed to a shared set of clear, verifiable practices and principles that manifest how technology can be secure, reliable and responsibly operated, regardless of where it is built or deployed.

"As of today, the signatories of the Trusted Tech Alliance are: Anthropic, AWS, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Hanwha, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Nokia, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab, and SAP," the statement said.

Participating companies have agreed to five specific principles that define what it means to develop, deploy, operate and cooperate as a trusted global technology provider.

These principles include: transparent corporate governance and ethical conduct, operational transparency, secure development, and independent assessment The alliance will focus on building robust supply chain and security oversight, open, cooperative, inclusive, and resilient digital ecosystem, respect for the rule of law and data protection.