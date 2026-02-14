Record gold prices fuel the rise of intermediaries offering to release pledged jewellery

KOCHI: Look closely at the walls near busy junctions and bus stands, and you will likely spot posters offering to “Panayathilirikkunna swarnam avide vannu uyarnna vilakku eduthu vilkkuvaan” (release your pledged gold and sell it at higher prices).

What once seemed unusual has now become common. With gold prices soaring to record highs, agencies promising to help borrowers retrieve pledged jewellery are increasingly visible, reflecting mounting financial stress among families struggling to reclaim their ornaments.

Mariamma, an elderly house cleaner from Kottayam, pledged 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery (80 grams) at a bank to meet hospital expenses. The ornaments, accumulated over the years, were her only financial security and meant to remain within the family. She hoped to repay the loan once her income stabilised. But her earnings remained irregular, interest accumulated, and she could not arrange the repayment in time. With limited awareness of alternatives, her jewellery was eventually sent for auction.

Her experience reflects a wider trend as gold prices continue to surge.

Around 2020, gold in India was priced at roughly Rs 48,000 per 10 grams. Since then, prices have risen sharply due to global uncertainty, inflation, geopolitical conflicts, and the weakening rupee. By 2025, gold had crossed ₹80,000 per 10 grams. As of February 11, 2026, prices have reached record levels. Currently, 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, costs about Rs 13,930 per gram, while 24-carat gold is close to Rs 15,440 per gram, pushing the price of 10 grams of jewellery gold to nearly Rs 1.44 lakh.