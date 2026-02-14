Signature Global and RMZ to invest Rs 7,500 crore to develop commercial property in Gurugram

Delhi NCR-based real estate firm Signature Global has inked an agreement to form a joint venture with Bengaluru’s RMZ, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial real estate in India, to develop a mixed-use project comprising office buildings, hotels, and retail spaces on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Under the agreement, Signature Global and RMZ will form a 50:50 joint venture, with RMZ committing an investment of Rs 1,283 crore to acquire a 50% equity stake in the project.

According to Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India), the mixed-use commercial property will be developed on 55 lakh square feet area in equal partnership with RMZ. The total investment, including land cost, for this project would be roughly Rs 7,500 crore. The total capital value of the development upon completion is expected to be in the range of Rs 14,000–16,000 crore, positioning the project among the larger mixed-use developments in the region. Additionally, Singnature would develop branded residential units adjacent to the commercial property.

As part of the transaction, the company, Gurugram Commercity Limited (GCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Signature Global, and Millennia Realtors Private Limited, an RMZ entity, have entered into a Securities Subscription and Purchase Agreement (SSPA). Under the SSPA, RMZ will acquire a 50% equity stake in GCL through a combination of share purchase and share subscription, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 1,283 crore. This amount is likely to help Signature Global become a zero-net-debt company in FY26.