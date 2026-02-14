TikTok creator ByteDance goes 'all-in on AI' with chatbot, video generator

BEIJING: After soaring to global attention with its hugely popular TikTok app, Chinese tech giant ByteDance is now positioning itself as a major player in the fast-evolving AI arena.

While the Beijing-based company has been embroiled in a range of legal and privacy rows linked to the social media app for years, its team has been busy branching out developing new cutting-edge products.

Among them is China's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot, Doubao, which has built up more than 100 million daily users since its inception in 2023. That makes it one of the world's largest processors of AI queries, alongside OpenAI and Google.

Meanwhile, the cinematic clips created by its latest video generator, Seedance 2.0, have further raised the company's international profile.

But like TikTok, ByteDance's AI services could face trouble in overseas markets owing to issues from data privacy to fierce competition in the sector.

Since OpenAI's ChatGPT revealed the powers of AI on its 2022 debut, ByteDance has believed the technology "would become an even more important application than web search", CEO Liang Rubo said last month.

"ByteDance's shift reflects a deliberate evolution from social media toward an AI‑native model," Charlie Dai, vice-president and principal analyst at Forrester, told AFP.

Regulatory and political pressure on ByteDance's enormously popular video-sharing app TikTok has fuelled the pivot, he said.

This month, the European Commission said TikTok's "addictive features" breached online content rules, and told it to change its design or face a fine amounting to up to six percent of ByteDance's annual global revenue.