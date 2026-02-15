RBI gives green light to Bain Capital's Rs 4,385 cr investment in Manappuram Finance

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has granted final approval for Bain Capital to acquire up to a 41.7% stake in Manappuram Finance for Rs 4,385 crore, which will also give the private equity major joint control of the second largest pure-play gold loan player.

The investment will be through a mix of paid-up equity capital and convertible instruments by Bain Capital.

Last March, Bain Capital, through its affiliates BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV, had committed to invest about Rs 4,385 crore to acquire an 18% stake at Rs 236 per share in the Thrissur-based company promoted by VP Padmakumar. Since then, the application has been pending with the central bank.

The transaction would also trigger a mandatory open offer to purchase an additional 26% stake from public shareholders at Rs 236 a share.

Bain’s stake post-investment will range between 18% and 41.7% on a fully diluted basis, including shares to be issued upon exercise of warrants.