Anthropic positioning its AI systems for enterprise work, agent infrastructure: CTO

BENGALURU: Anthropic is positioning its artificial intelligence systems around productive enterprise work rather than consumer entertainment, while expanding into agent-based infrastructure to support more autonomous software systems, its Chief Technology Officer Rahul Patil said.
Speaking at the Anthropic Builders Summit in Bengaluru, Patil said the company’s focus begins with a simple question: “Does this help people do real work better?” He said the company is “hyper-focused on productive work”, including coding, finance, life sciences, biology, chemistry, physics and legal tasks.
He drew a distinction between systems designed for professional use and those built for short-term engagement. He said that focusing on short-term addictive entertainment can get in the way of building reliable systems for serious work. “Would I really trust something that’s trained for addictive entertainment to help me with code reviews, or to help me be reasonable about medical stuff?” he added, saying systems should act as a reasoning partner rather than simply “appease me and make me happy all the time.”
Patil said coding leadership forms the foundation of the company’s broader strategy. “Everyone here knows that Claude leads at coding,” he said. Beyond software development, he described the system as “the most trusted reasoning partner for legal, for medical literature, for research, for policy writing, and contract negotiations”.
Alongside improvements in core models, Patil outlined Anthropic’s work on infrastructure that supports autonomous AI agents. He said some builders want “tokens in, tokens out”, while others want to build agents without creating the full underlying systems themselves.
“There’s a whole bunch of work around agenting loop and autonomous stuff and retaining context and retrying and understanding when to end a task, when to ask a customer,” he said.
He described the company’s stack as layered, starting with base models running on “ultra-specialized infrastructure that has to work at a massive global scale”. On top of that sit APIs and platform tools designed to be extensible. “When we build, we want to make it extensible,” he said, adding that the company aims to provide “the extensibility points so that you can extend it to make it work for you”.