Anthropic positioning its AI systems for enterprise work, agent infrastructure: CTO

BENGALURU: Anthropic is positioning its artificial intelligence systems around productive enterprise work rather than consumer entertainment, while expanding into agent-based infrastructure to support more autonomous software systems, its Chief Technology Officer Rahul Patil said.

Speaking at the Anthropic Builders Summit in Bengaluru, Patil said the company’s focus begins with a simple question: “Does this help people do real work better?” He said the company is “hyper-focused on productive work”, including coding, finance, life sciences, biology, chemistry, physics and legal tasks.

He drew a distinction between systems designed for professional use and those built for short-term engagement. He said that focusing on short-term addictive entertainment can get in the way of building reliable systems for serious work. “Would I really trust something that’s trained for addictive entertainment to help me with code reviews, or to help me be reasonable about medical stuff?” he added, saying systems should act as a reasoning partner rather than simply “appease me and make me happy all the time.”