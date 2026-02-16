Anthropic’s India revenue doubles in 4 months as developer use surges: CEO

BENGALURU: Anthropic’s business in India has doubled in just four months, according to its chief executive officer Dario Amodei, who pointed to rapid growth in developer usage and increasing government adoption of artificial intelligence tools.

Speaking at Anthropic’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru, Amodei said, “Anthropic’s business, its run rate revenue within India, has doubled over the last four months since I last visited.” He added that Claude Code “may have grown even faster with this set of developers”.

Amodei said India stands out for the depth of developer engagement. “One of the most unique things about India is maybe the technical intensity of the usage,” he said. While the company globally sees “a mixture of casual consumer use and prosumer and developer use”, he noted that usage in India skews more heavily towards productivity professionals and developers.

Beyond private sector adoption, Amodei also pointed to growing activity within government. He cited the Ministry of Statistics as an example, saying it is building “a kind of MCP (Model Context Protocol) server to query economic data and economic statistics”.

In his view, “government bodies elsewhere don’t move this fast” and added that India’s “entrepreneurial energy and technical acumen is unique”.

He also highlighted India’s scale as a key driver of rapid experimentation. He said the country’s sheer size allows teams to learn very quickly, in ways not possible in smaller markets. He added that the ability of entrepreneurs and builders to learn quickly and fail fast exceeds what he has seen elsewhere.