BSE, Groww, other MI stocks plunge up to 10% as RBI tightens broker lending norms

MUMBAI: Shares of BSE, Groww and other capital market companies plunged up to 10% Monday after the Reserve Bank, over the weekend, tightened norms for bank lending to stock brokers and other market intermediaries mandating 100% collateral for any amount thus disbursed and also banning funding for proprietary trading by brokers.

Proprietary trading, which involves using a brokerage’s own funds to trade, accounts for 50% of equity options premium turnover, according to Jefferies. Stricter collateral requirements which now stands at 100% for bank financing to such traders would raise costs, it added.

The new RBI move raises costs for brokers and proprietary desks, curbing leverage and liquidity in the derivatives segment, where proprietary trading drives 40% of futures and options turnover.

BSE was trading at Rs 2,693.50 at 1200 hrs after tanking more than 10% to Rs 2,443.45, while Angle One was trading at Rs 2,819 down 7% after hitting a low of Rs 2,726.30 and Billionbrains Garage Ventures that runs the Groww brokerage was trending down 1% at Rs 171.15 after hitting a low of Rs 164.50.

Nifty capital markets index plunged nearly 3% with the BSE counter getting the maximum hit plunging more than 10% in opening trade, Angel One trading 4% lower while the recently Groww declining around 2%.

According to the Wall Street brokerage Jefferies, the BSE will be most affected by the new regulations on proprietary trading, which could result in a 10% earnings impact on the exchange operator.

Under the amended RBI (commercial banks– credit facilities) directions, 2026, brokers will be required to provide full collateral against loans for proprietary trading. The framework also bars banks from funding acquisition of securities on a broker’s own account, except for limited market-making activities, and also mandates that most exposures be backed by 100% collateral, including a significant cash component.