Cash in circulation hits record high of Rs 40 trillion with annual growth of 11.1%

MUMBAI: Despite record high UPI transactions coupled with rising cash withdrawals through ATMs and falling currency-to-GDP ratio, the currency in circulation (CiC) has continued to rise, reaching a new record high of Rs 40 trillion in January, logging an annual growth of 11.1% as against 5.3% a year ago. On net incremental basis, CiC has more than trebled to Rs 2.76 trillion from Rs 88,517 crore.

The numbers show the futility of the note-ban imposed in November 2016 when as much as 87% of the money in circulation across Rs 1000 and Rs 500 rupee notes were banned, with the stated objective of curtailing corruption and curbing cash usage/to promote digital payments.

Amidst the puzzle of high CiC, high UPI transactions, high currency withdrawals through ATMs and declining currency to GDP ratio, the currency with the public (CWP), which is 97.6% of the CiC, also reached an all-time high of Rs 39 trillion in January, up 11.5% vs 5.4% a year ago. Going by current trends, CWP will surpass the post-pandemic FY21 incremental growth of Rs 4.6 trillion, says Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at SBI.

Intriguingly, though the volume of CiC has continued to grow, the cash-to-GDP ratio has declined in recent years to 11% in FY26 from 14.4% in FY21. This can be partly explained by the money demand model. This means that even though the direction of change of currency and GDP may be same, incremental GDP growth is now being less financed by cash and more through UPI, which averages Rs 28 trillion a month.

“The puzzle is why the UPI transaction has surged and CiC has also jumped and so has the overall ATM data, which indicate that the per-month cash withdrawal from ATMs may surpass the long-term average of Rs 2.5 lakh with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bengal showing an increasing trend in cash withdrawals at ATMs,” says Ghosh.

Explaining the puzzle, he says the trigger was the July 2025 GST notices to small traders and vendors in Karnataka for UPI transactions exceeding the Rs 40-lakh registration threshold between 2022 and 2025. This had signaling impact on other states especially in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal and Chhattisgarh.