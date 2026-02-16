Goods trade deficit rises to $35 billion in January as gold imports surge 350%

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened sharply to $35 billion in January, up from $24 billion in December, driven by a surge in gold and silver imports and a 23 per cent decline in exports to the US.

Merchandise exports during January remained largely flat at $35.56 billion, registering a marginal rise of 0.6 per cent year-on-year. Imports, however, jumped 19 per cent, led by a 24 per cent increase in inbound shipments from the US.

Gold imports during the month soared 350% to $12 billion, compared with $2.66 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year.

India’s overall trade deficit — including both merchandise and services — also widened significantly to $10.38 billion in January 2026, nearly doubling from $5.39 billion in the same month last year. Combined exports of merchandise and services stood at $80.45 billion in January 2026, marking a 13.16 per cent increase from $71.09 billion in January 2025.

In the first 10 months of the current financial year (April–January), India’s total exports reached $720 billion, while imports stood at $823 billion.