India engaging industry, seeking global consensus on AI copyright framework: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: India is engaging with the industry to identify the right technical and legal structures to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) does not infringe upon the copyrights of content creators, said Minister of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

The minister, in a conversation with American media mogul and former diplomat Charles Rivkin at the AI Impact Summit 2026, also mentioned that India is seeking a global consensus on the copyright issue. He said that protecting intellectual property rights while training AI models would require techno-legal solutions shaped through close engagement with the industry and consensus-building at the global level.

“Would a simple regulation do that? Probably, no. That would require a lot of consensus building and technological tools to be created. … We are closely engaging with the industry to find out the right technical and legal structures for this. And this is something which will have to be taken up at a global level – this will require a consensus building across different countries,” he said.

Foundational models, including large language models (LLMs) and small language models (SLMs), are trained on existing content such as books, newspapers, journals, and other published material, some of which may be protected by copyright.