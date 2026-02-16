India’s first commercial semiconductor production to begin by month-end: Meity Secretary

NEW DELHI: India’s first commercial semiconductor production is expected to begin by the end of this month (February), said S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Monday. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Krishnan also said that US-based Micron will commence production at its assembly, test, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand.

"Maybe by the end of this month we should see the inauguration of the first of the 10 approved of (semiconductor) projects. Micron would be starting production at their facility in India - that would be the first commercial scale production of semiconductors in India," said Krishnan.

He further added that Micron would eventually work on High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is critical for AI and currently faces a global shortage. "Eventually they would be also working on high bandwidth memory, which is so important for AI."

India began its semiconductor journey in 2021 with an approved incentive package of Rs 76,000 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission. Since then, 10 major projects have been approved across six states, covering wafer fabrication, ATMP/OSAT, and compound semiconductor manufacturing. Micron’s application was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2023 to establish an ATMP plant, entailing an investment of ₹22,516 crore. Upon completion, the facility is expected to have a production capacity of around 14 million units per week.

Referring to India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, Krishnan said the next phase will further strengthen the country’s manufacturing capabilities with sustained government support. A key objective under this phase, he added, is to design AI-based chips domestically.