JSW MG Motor to launch four vehicles in 2026, increase capacity to 3 lakh units

To increase presence in the Indian market, JSW MG Motor is planning to launch four new models, including a plug-in hybrid SUV, in 2026. The company has already unveiled the large-sized Majestor SUV which is expected to hit the market in April-May this year.

As part of its five-year plan to drive growth, JSW MG Motor, a joint venture between China's SAIC and Indian conglomerate JSW Group, would also invest up to Rs 5,000 crore to increase production capacity to 3 lakh units annually, enhance localisation, and launch new models.

"As we are preparing for the next phase, we have created a five-year plan. The five-year plan talks about growing volumes to about 3 lakh units…We are also looking to invest anywhere between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, which will be towards plant expansion. It will be on products, and it will be on driving localisation. These three would be essentially where our capex will go," said JSW MG Motor Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra.