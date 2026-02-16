JSW MG Motor to launch four vehicles in 2026, increase capacity to 3 lakh units

To increase presence in the Indian market, JSW MG Motor is planning to launch four new models, including a plug-in hybrid SUV, in 2026. The company has already unveiled the large-sized Majestor SUV which is expected to hit the market in April-May this year.
As part of its five-year plan to drive growth, JSW MG Motor, a joint venture between China's SAIC and Indian conglomerate JSW Group, would also invest up to Rs 5,000 crore to increase production capacity to 3 lakh units annually, enhance localisation, and launch new models.
"As we are preparing for the next phase, we have created a five-year plan. The five-year plan talks about growing volumes to about 3 lakh units…We are also looking to invest anywhere between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, which will be towards plant expansion. It will be on products, and it will be on driving localisation. These three would be essentially where our capex will go," said JSW MG Motor Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra.
While the Majestor SUV is an internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicle, the remaining three models to be launched in 2026 will all be new energy vehicles and SUVs. Three products would be in the MG channel, and one would be for the premium chain 'MG Select'.
Mehrotra stated that it would take about 18 months to do the capacity expansion. At present, the company's Halol plant in Gujarat has a current annual capacity of 1.2 lakh units. The brand recorded a 19% year-on-year sales growth at 70,554 units in calendar year 2025 compared to 2024. With 46,735 units sold during the year, MG Windsor finished 2025 as the country's best-selling electric vehicle.
Mehrotra said that the overall passenger vehicle industry will likely grow in 'double digits’ following the GST rationalisation in September 2025 and also the base effect of the first half of 2025 when the growth was very muted. He added that EV penetration is expected to rise to around 7-8% in 2026, up from 4.5% in 2025.