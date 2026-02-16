Motilal Oswal Alternates closes Rs 8,500-cr fund

MUMBAI: Motilal Oswal Alternates has closed its fifth private equity fund with a corpus of Rs 8,500 crore, making it the company’s largest.

The India business excellence fund V saw strong participation from both global—from the US, Europe, Japan, the Middle East, Asia as well as domestic investors, significantly surpassing its initial fundraising target of Rs 6,500 crore and completing the process in under 10 months from the launch in April 2025, the company said in a statement Monday.

Some of the major investors include Adams Street Partners, Schroders, International Finance Corporation, Oman Investment Authority, Axiom Asia, a few Japanese institutions, domestic banks and insurers, along with international and domestic family offices, the statement said, adding around 10% of the corpus has been committed by the Motilal Oswal Group and the Motilal Oswal Alternates team.

With the final close of this fund, the firm’s total AUM now exceeds $3.3 billion.

The fund will invest around $40–100 million in mid-to late-stage businesses across companies in the consumer, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and technology-led sectors.

The private equity fund, founded Vishal Tulsyan and the Motilal Oswal Group in 2006, has made 51 investments so far and has exited 24 of them, generating around $1 billion in liquidity and four times return.