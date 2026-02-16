Rupee slips 1 paisa to 90.67 against US dollar in early session

MUMBAI: The rupee slipped by 1 paisa to 90.67 against the US dollar in the early session on Monday amid FII outflows and a stronger greenback.

A marginal rise in global crude oil prices and a sharp decline in the country's forex reserves also weighed on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher at 90.63 before falling to 90.67 against the US dollar, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 5 paise lower at 90.66 against the US dollar on Friday.

"The rupee opened slightly stronger from Friday close and should remain in a small range on a day when cash demand will be lower due to US Presidential Day holiday," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Markets will watch out for India's trade balance figures, which could be released by the commerce ministry on Monday, he said.